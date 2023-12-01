Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 289.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 108.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $129.92 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.14.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

