Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Buys £988.68 in Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £988.68 ($1,248.81).

Pharos Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

PHAR stock opened at GBX 21.20 ($0.27) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.51. The company has a market cap of £89.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.75. Pharos Energy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 26.90 ($0.34).

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

About Pharos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.