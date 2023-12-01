PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) PT Lowered to C$11.50

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised PHX Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

TSE PHX opened at C$8.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$425.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.23. PHX Energy Services has a one year low of C$5.58 and a one year high of C$9.17.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$169.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$157.50 million. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services will post 1.7386139 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.90%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 192,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.96, for a total value of C$1,728,384.00. In other news, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$131,400.00. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 192,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.96, for a total value of C$1,728,384.00. Insiders have sold 229,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,384 in the last 90 days. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

