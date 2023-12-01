PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 356,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 231,114 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 128,782 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 215.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,489,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $173,336,000 after buying an additional 696,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Franklin Resources by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 63,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

