PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 93.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 344.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AOS opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $55.41 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.54. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,140.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

