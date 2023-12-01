PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 497 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $96.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.88 and a 200-day moving average of $98.05.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QRVO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

