PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,262 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 96,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth $461,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,573,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,955,000 after purchasing an additional 453,610 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 139,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MDU opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

