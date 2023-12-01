PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,412 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 55.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 221,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 950,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,607,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.44. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

