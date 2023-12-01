PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 839 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 23.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 4.2% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,094,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,955,000 after buying an additional 83,805 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,733,000 after buying an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,982,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Workiva Price Performance

Workiva stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 1.09. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.46 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.60 and a 200-day moving average of $99.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $158.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.45 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $133,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $133,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,865 shares of company stock worth $425,339. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

