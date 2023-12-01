Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) Insider Tim Elliott Purchases 2,561 Shares

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) insider Tim Elliott purchased 2,561 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £3,303.69 ($4,172.91).

Premier Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON:PFD opened at GBX 128.40 ($1.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,167.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Premier Foods plc has a 52 week low of GBX 101 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 139 ($1.76). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 124.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

