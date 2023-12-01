Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,400

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,420 ($17.94) to GBX 1,400 ($17.68) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.95) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($19.89) to GBX 1,610 ($20.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,574 ($19.88).

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 863 ($10.90) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 883.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 989.92. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 814 ($10.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,381.50 ($17.45). The firm has a market cap of £23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 854.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

