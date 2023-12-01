Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.21

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 284332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.
In other news, Director Robert W. Duggan purchased 20,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $123,470.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,266,797 shares in the company, valued at $221,227,461.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Patrick Danahy purchased 5,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $35,162.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,887 shares in the company, valued at $233,983.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Duggan purchased 20,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $123,470.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,266,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,227,461.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 154,292 shares of company stock worth $1,300,730. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 14.8% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 99.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 107,258.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
