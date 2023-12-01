Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Issued By Zacks Research

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Welltower in a report released on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

Welltower Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $89.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.21. Welltower has a 12-month low of $62.62 and a 12-month high of $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Welltower by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 508.33%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

