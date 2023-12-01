Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Xcel Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

XEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $60.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

