Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for IAC Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) – KeyCorp cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of IAC in a report released on Sunday, November 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAC’s current full-year earnings is ($3.21) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for IAC’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.81) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IAC. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

IAC opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.27. IAC has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in IAC by 24.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in IAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IAC by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of IAC by 8.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of IAC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,850,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

