Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RLYB. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Rallybio from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rallybio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ RLYB opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -1.78. Rallybio has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLYB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Rallybio by 312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Rallybio by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rallybio by 631.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rallybio by 124.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

