Raymond James Weighs in on Canfor Pulp Products Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a research report issued on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.61). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.58) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$188.80 million during the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CFX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$1.53 on Wednesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of C$1.53 and a 52-week high of C$4.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

See Also

