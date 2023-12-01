RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for RediShred Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 27th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Shares of RediShred Capital stock opened at C$2.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.45. The company has a market cap of C$53.25 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.17. RediShred Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$2.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fifteen corporate shredding locations.

