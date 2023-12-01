Renew (LON:RNWH) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,000

Renew (LON:RNWH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.00) to GBX 1,000 ($12.63) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Renew stock opened at GBX 842 ($10.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 729.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 729.08. The company has a market capitalization of £666.27 million, a PE ratio of 1,530.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Renew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 650 ($8.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 842 ($10.64).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,090.91%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

