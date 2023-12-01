Renew (LON:RNWH) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 817 ($10.32) and last traded at GBX 807 ($10.19), with a volume of 122941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 789 ($9.97).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Renew’s payout ratio is currently 3,090.91%.

RNWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Renew from GBX 950 ($12.00) to GBX 1,000 ($12.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 729.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 729.08. The firm has a market cap of £666.27 million, a PE ratio of 1,530.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

