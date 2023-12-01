Reviewing CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CDL Hospitality Trusts and Park Hotels & Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A $0.13 6.51 Park Hotels & Resorts $2.50 billion 1.25 $162.00 million ($0.27) -54.93

Park Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than CDL Hospitality Trusts. Park Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDL Hospitality Trusts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A Park Hotels & Resorts -2.07% -1.36% -0.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CDL Hospitality Trusts and Park Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDL Hospitality Trusts 0 0 0 0 N/A Park Hotels & Resorts 0 5 3 0 2.38

Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $15.78, indicating a potential upside of 6.39%. Given Park Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Park Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than CDL Hospitality Trusts.

Dividends

CDL Hospitality Trusts pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Park Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. CDL Hospitality Trusts pays out 86.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Park Hotels & Resorts pays out -222.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of CDL Hospitality Trusts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts ("CDLHT") is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.1 billion as at 30 September 2023. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust ("H-REIT"), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust ("HBT"), a business trust. CDLHT was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 19 July 2006. M&C REIT Management Limited is the manager of H-REIT, the first hotel real estate investment trust in Singapore, and M&C Business Trust Management Limited is the trustee-manager of HBT.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

