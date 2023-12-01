Rocco F. Tarasi III Sells 500 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $13,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 74,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,402. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CNO stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

