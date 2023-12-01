Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,954 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Roku worth $119,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 62.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,297 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 263.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,300,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 113.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,481,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $104.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.66. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.40.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Cannonball Research raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.83.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $296,736.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,572,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $197,959.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,145.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $296,736.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,572,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,574. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

