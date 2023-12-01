Ryan Maughan Purchases 5,146 Shares of Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Maughan bought 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £4,991.62 ($6,304.94).

LON:TRT opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £15.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,083.33 and a beta of 0.41. Transense Technologies plc has a 12 month low of GBX 77 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 120 ($1.52). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 102.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 94.87.

About Transense Technologies

Transense Technologies plc provides specialist sensor systems. Its products include the patent-protected Surface Acoustic Wave sensor technology that provides real time measurement of torque, temperature, and pressure, which is used to improve power, performance, and efficiency through condition monitoring and asset/predictive maintenance; iTrack technology used for monitoring the tire and vehicle performance of heavy-duty off-road vehicles; and tire testing equipment under the Translogik brand.

