Ryder System (NYSE:R) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.17.

Ryder System stock opened at $107.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.48. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $108.20.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,959.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,240 shares of company stock worth $2,737,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 117.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 37,100.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 33.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

