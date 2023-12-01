Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.81.

Salesforce stock opened at $251.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $252.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.52.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 669,390 shares of company stock valued at $141,599,853. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $210,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

