Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $293.00 at JMP Securities

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $275.00 to $293.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.81.

NYSE:CRM opened at $251.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $252.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.56 and a 200 day moving average of $213.52.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $3,286,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,906,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,722,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,902,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $3,286,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,906,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,722,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 669,390 shares of company stock valued at $141,599,853. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

