Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Centene by 79,760.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after acquiring an additional 459,574,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $713,235,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,483 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Centene by 1,558.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $73.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

