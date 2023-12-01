Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 42,067 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,271 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42,067 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $348,308,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 10,450.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 169.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $70.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.08. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BBY

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.