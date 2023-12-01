Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,532 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.94% of Mativ worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mativ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Mativ Price Performance

Shares of Mativ stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.20 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. On average, analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.70%.

Mativ Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.