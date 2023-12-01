Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 52,728 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,081 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 52,728 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

LPX opened at $60.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LPX. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

