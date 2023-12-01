Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.09% of Brunswick worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC stock opened at $78.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.59. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

