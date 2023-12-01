Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for HighPeak Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HPK. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $36.50 to $34.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

HPK opened at $15.38 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.69.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $62,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 1,471,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,286.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 224,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $3,716,176.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,082,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,726,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $62,668.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,471,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,008,286.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,318,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 3,741.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 61,913 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,396,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

