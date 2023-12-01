Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for PHX Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for PHX Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $4.19.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Institutional Trading of PHX Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 684.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 105,754 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PHX Minerals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.