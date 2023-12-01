Sei Investments Co. Acquires 14,504 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of Ashland worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 25.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Ashland by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ashland by 8.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 363,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26,968 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Ashland by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Ashland during the second quarter worth about $829,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Performance

Ashland stock opened at $79.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $83.77. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.57 million. Ashland had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $680,723.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,392.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASH. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

