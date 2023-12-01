Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,782 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of MGM Resorts International worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,932,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 95,894.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,235,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,616 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,835,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,960,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM opened at $39.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on MGM

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

