Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,205 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,750,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,995,000 after acquiring an additional 996,951 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 405,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $520,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 917,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ENB opened at $34.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.23%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

