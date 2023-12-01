Sei Investments Co. Has $9.59 Million Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,505 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $121.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average is $115.38. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $780.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $305,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,085.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,327 shares of company stock valued at $26,263,463. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

