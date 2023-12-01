Sei Investments Co. Has $9.69 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,493 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Unum Group worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.24.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Unum Group

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.