Sei Investments Co. Has $9.84 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,388 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of Elanco Animal Health worth $9,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.02. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $14.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

