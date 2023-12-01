Sei Investments Co. Has $9.94 Million Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 290,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.33% of MarineMax worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 4.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MarineMax by 10.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MarineMax by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 8.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 3.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

HZO stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $661.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.59.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

