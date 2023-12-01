Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,891 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.43% of Ameris Bancorp worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABCB. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 412.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.16. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $53.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $393.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.65 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

