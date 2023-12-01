Sei Investments Co. Sells 16,214 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Alliant Energy worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $50.57 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.06%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

