Sei Investments Co. Sells 31,972 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,972 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Agree Realty worth $10,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 1,044.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

Agree Realty Trading Up 1.4 %

ADC stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.33. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Erlich acquired 1,800 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Craig Erlich acquired 1,800 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.84 per share, with a total value of $215,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,787,141.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,714,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

