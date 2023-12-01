Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) versus Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Critical Survey

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) and Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and Semantix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula Systems (1985) $2.57 billion 0.36 $81.39 million $4.12 14.75 Semantix $264.23 million 0.25 -$63.61 million ($0.81) -1.05

Formula Systems (1985) has higher revenue and earnings than Semantix. Semantix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Formula Systems (1985), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Formula Systems (1985) and Semantix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Semantix has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 371.14%. Given Semantix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Semantix is more favorable than Formula Systems (1985).

Profitability

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and Semantix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula Systems (1985) 2.43% 5.28% 2.33% Semantix -69.49% -45.45% -26.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Semantix shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Semantix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Semantix has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) beats Semantix on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data. It also provides customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and application and professional training courses, and advanced professional studies. In addition, the company offers property and casualty insurance platforms, such as Sapiens, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens IDITSuite, and IDIT Go; life, pension, and annuities platforms, including Sapiens, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster; Sapiens Cloud-based DigitalSuite; data and analytics platform; and reinsurance software solutions comprising Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster, Sapiens ReinsurancePro, and Sapiens Reinsurance GO. Further, it provides Sapiens workers' compensation solutions; Sapiens medical professional liability solutions; financial and compliance solutions, such as Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, Sapiens StatementPro, Sapiens CheckPro, and Sapiens Reporting Tools; Sapiens Decision; and technology-based solutions. Additionally, it offers application development and business process integration platforms; vertical software solutions; strategic consulting and outsourcing services; and professional services in various areas, as well as develops on-premise payroll software. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

