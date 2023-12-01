Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $84.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.84.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Sempra by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sempra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,247,000 after buying an additional 83,368 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,450,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,882,085,000 after purchasing an additional 404,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

