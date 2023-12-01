Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Loungers (LON:LGRS)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of LGRS stock opened at GBX 228 ($2.88) on Tuesday. Loungers has a 1 year low of GBX 178 ($2.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 240 ($3.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 196.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 191.18. The company has a market cap of £236.46 million, a PE ratio of 3,257.14 and a beta of 1.49.

About Loungers

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

