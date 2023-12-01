Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Loungers (LON:LGRS)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Loungers Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of LGRS stock opened at GBX 228 ($2.88) on Tuesday. Loungers has a 1 year low of GBX 178 ($2.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 240 ($3.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 196.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 191.18. The company has a market cap of £236.46 million, a PE ratio of 3,257.14 and a beta of 1.49.
