Shore Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Deliveroo (LON:ROO)

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 125 ($1.58) to GBX 150 ($1.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 144.75 ($1.83).

LON ROO opened at GBX 142.40 ($1.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,424.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 119.67. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of GBX 76.82 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 149.40 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

