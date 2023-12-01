Short Interest in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Rises By 50.8%

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the October 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 904,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $29.14.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.02 million during the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
