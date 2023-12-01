Short Interest in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Rises By 50.8%

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the October 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 904,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACIW

Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 136.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 142.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 349,900.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.02 million during the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.