Short Interest in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Rises By 152.6%

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 152.6% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ADNWW stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.
